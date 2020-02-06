Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $165.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.