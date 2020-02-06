KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $37.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.36.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.