Kleros (PNK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,970.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Kleros has a market cap of $5.11 million and $25,970.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,215,910 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

