Klimatas (KTS) Hits One Day Volume of $510.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a total market cap of $28,901.00 and approximately $510.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030223 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00327062 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

