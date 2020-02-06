Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

