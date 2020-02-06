Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.16 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.08 to $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

