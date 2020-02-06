Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.67 ($55.43).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

