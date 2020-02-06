Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

