Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,580 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 20,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,523,034 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $576.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

