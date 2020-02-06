Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 425 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $295.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.57 and its 200 day moving average is $258.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

