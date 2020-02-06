Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,236,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $93,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 274,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

