L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $248.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cfra from $235.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $225.98. 1,457,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 808,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 1,866.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

