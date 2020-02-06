L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.35-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.45. L3Harris also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.35-11.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,626. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average is $206.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.51.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

