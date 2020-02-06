L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.35-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.45. L3Harris also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.35-11.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,626. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average is $206.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
