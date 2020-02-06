Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LKFN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. 48,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,913. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKFN. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

