Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Lannett updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 1,713,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lannett has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $343.61 million, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

