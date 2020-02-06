Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 1072880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

