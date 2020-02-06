Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 211,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $155,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,673.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,619 shares of company stock worth $923,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.