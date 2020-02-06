Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $119,680,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

LVS traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.91. 563,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,100. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

