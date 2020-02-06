LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Down 1.7%

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.77, approximately 12,986 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 21,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

