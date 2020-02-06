Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Major Shareholder Basso Capital Management, L.P. Sells 400,000 Shares

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) major shareholder Basso Capital Management, L.P. sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $4,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of GPAQ opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Leisure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.81.
Leisure Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.