Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Major Shareholder Basso Capital Management, L.P. Sells 400,000 Shares

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) major shareholder Basso Capital Management, L.P. sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $4,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GPAQ opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Leisure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

