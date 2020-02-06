Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.67

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 74294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

