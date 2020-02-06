Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.36.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.52. 33,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,722. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $227.55 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $253,030.00. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

