LEOcoin (LEO) Price Up 32.7% This Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Livecoin. LEOcoin has a market cap of $473,917.00 and approximately $5,055.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,573.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.02126439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.07 or 0.04547101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00749686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00132713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00806404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009423 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00743430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

