Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 862.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,567. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.