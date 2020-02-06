Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

LBRDK opened at $133.96 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

