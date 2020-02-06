Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 239,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

