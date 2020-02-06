Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00031310 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $1.76 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00760114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.