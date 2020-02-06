LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Cut to $0.75 by Analysts at B. Riley

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $0.79 to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

LPTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 451,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,801. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 3.01% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

