Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMNR. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a PE ratio of -55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $126,886. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limoneira by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

