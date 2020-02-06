Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41, RTT News reports. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 615,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,525. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

