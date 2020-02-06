Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.53. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

