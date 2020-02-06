LINKA Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $515,789.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.55 or 0.05918422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024413 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00126988 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038281 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

