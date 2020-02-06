Litecred Market Capitalization Achieves $14,714.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $14,714.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.01254841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00213239 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002178 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.