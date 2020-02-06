Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $13,112,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,762,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.15. 305,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,330. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,215.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

