Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

LOB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

LOB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 107,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $724.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

