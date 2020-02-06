Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 464,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Livent by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 514,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Livent by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.