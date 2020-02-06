LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). LivePerson posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,420. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 269.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivePerson by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

