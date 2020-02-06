Livexlive Media (LIVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Livexlive Media to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. On average, analysts expect Livexlive Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,198. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

