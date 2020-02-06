Lobstex Reaches Market Cap of $386,153.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $386,153.00 and approximately $143,544.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00327061 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037765 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,492,420 coins and its circulating supply is 18,492,408 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

