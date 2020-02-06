Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $22.26 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Loom Network has a market cap of $22.26 million and $5.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, Tidex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.03106443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00200731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00130554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,799,093 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbe, Upbit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, DragonEX, GOPAX, Kucoin, Binance, CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX, Poloniex, DEx.top, YoBit, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Tidex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

