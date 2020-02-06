Loop Capital Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $66.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Entegris has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 795,790 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 325,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 416,482 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

