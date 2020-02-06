LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,336. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $267.50 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

