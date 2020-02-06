LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

