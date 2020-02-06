LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $106.35 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

