LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

