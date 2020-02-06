LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 587 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $202.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

