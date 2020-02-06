LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

