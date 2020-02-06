Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.48. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 84,586 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luby's Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

