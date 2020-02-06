Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $231.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.17.

LULU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.69. 831,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $250.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

