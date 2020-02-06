Lunyr Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00010828 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.03106443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00200731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00130554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, Liqui, Huobi, YoBit, Gate.io, BigONE and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

